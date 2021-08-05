Boxer Jack Massey awarded Honorary Freeman of Chapel-en-le-Frith title

The decision to bestow the award on Jack was made after councillors unanimously agreed it during an extraordinary meeting held in July.

It followed Jack’s latest fight when he won the IBF European Cruiserweight belt in Sheffield on July 2.

Jack secured the title after seeing off the challenge of Frenchman Engin Karakaplan to secure his 18th win in 19 fights and mark a perfect start to his partnership with Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy, with whom he’d signed a month previously.

Boxer Jack Massey has been awarded the title of Honorary Freeman of Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo by Ian Klieve Photography

And Jack has his eyes on more titles now, saying just after his win: "I want to jump straight back in now and I think we’ll be looking at another title next.”

The parish council said it agreed that Jack’s dedication to the sport, his work with young people and in the community over his career to date, as well as his success in the ring, make him an excellent role model for the children of the parish, promoting sport and wellbeing and also shining a spotlight on the town.

Awarding Jack the honour during a presentation held at Chapel Memorial Park, Councillor Stewart Young, vice chairman of the parish council said: “It is with great pleasure and an honour to present you with this scroll in recognition to be an Honorary Freeman of the Parish. Hopefully it will spur other younger people either to follow in your footsteps or to realise that they can ‘fight’ for what they want to achieve!”

Jack said that he was ”over the moon to win the title and it’s amazing to be awarded the honorary title also.”

He added: “The support from Chapel and the surrounding area means so much to me, it’s amazing!”

The small presentation was attended by Jack and his family and friends, some members of the public and a few members of the Parish Council.

It is hoped a bigger celebration for Jack’s award and other community awards can take place at the town hall later in the year.