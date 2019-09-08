Bouncing back after the Toddbrook crisis, Whaley Bridge is bustling again- in pictures
Just over a month since Whaley Bridge came under threat in the Toddbrook crisis, the town is already bouncing back.
This weekend saw a thriving FAB market arrive in town for the first time since the town was evacuated, along with a fundraiser at the White Hart Pub to raise money for baby loss charities along with emergency services that battled to save Whaley during the emergency.
Stockport Ukulele Players entertain the visitors to the FAB market. Photos by Jason Chadwick.