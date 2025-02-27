Boulders could be placed on road at popular Peak District hiking spot - in a bid to curb illegal parking

Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire police reported that around 200 cars have been found poorly parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale on Saturday, January 11.

Boulders could be placed on either side of the road near a popular Peak District hiking spot to curb a significant spike in illegal parking.

A Derbyshire County Council meeting on February 26 saw councilors discuss problematic parking hotspots, with Rushup Edge past Mam Tor, in the Peak District above Edale and Castleton, seeing the most parking fines – 1,918 – in the most recent complete year.

Over the past week there has also been a call for a multi-agency emergency summit to discuss pressure on the Peak District from tourism, including parking issues such as those experienced at Mam Tor.

James Adams, the county council’s highways network manager, told the meeting that a key issue on Mam Tor was a “lack of education” around road restrictions such as clearways and double-yellow lines.

He also said motorists were frequently parking on verges in Rushup Edge where there is no restriction but is not a permitted parking space.

A key issue is the overlapping responsibilities between the county council and the Peak District National Park Authority, he said.

The county council can put road restrictions in place but it cannot ensure more car parks are built and cannot “engineer” the verges to make it impossible for people to park there.

Cllr Damien Greenhalgh noted that the Mam Tor had seen more parking fines than many of its fellow “top 10” hotspots combined – more than the combined second through sixth placed hotspots.

He said this was justification for increased resources to be used in the Peak District.

Cllr Greenhalgh said: “it is such a significant issue. The road had to be closed in the winter and when you have got blue light services affected, trying to save a life, that is when you know there is a problem.

“It really feels like the escalation is significant and it is not a one off, it is persistent.

“The fines are from a series of days where we have managed to hand out 300 or 400 tickets in a day.”

Mr Adams said: “People don’t know they can’t park on double yellow lines or clearways. We can put in restrictions and we can display the reasons but we need those reasons to be understood.

“We could enhance resources to the area but what may be necessary is to engineer the verges so they don’t look like parking places.”

Mr Adams said five civil enforcement officers (parking wardens) were sent to the area around Mam Tor over the past weekend and would be deployed in bank holidays and school half terms.

He said boulders could be installed alongside Rushup Edge to “engineer” the verges to not serve as parking spaces, but that would require permission from the peak park authority, because it is not county council land.

Mr Adams quipped that the issue of people driving to Mam Tor en masse to watch the sun rise would lessen in the weeks ahead as daylight starts earlier because “people who watch TikTok probably don’t get out of bed early enough”.

He detailed the case of a recent parking fine appeal filed to the council in which a motorist had been driving from Sheffield to Manchester late at night and pulled over in Rushup Edge having been inundated with other vehicles parking on both sides of the road and could not get past.

When the driver was handed a fine at 9.10am, Mr Adams said the motorist claimed they then could not move their car when they tried to move again and could not see the double-yellow lines in the dark.

He said the council’s response was that the sun rose hours before the ticket was issued so the double-yellow lines would have become visible, that there were many other people around to help if their vehicle was stuck and that the vehicle had two wheels on the road, indicating it was not stuck.