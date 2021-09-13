Book hunt captures the imagination of New Mills youngsters

Jessica Tweedie organised the Look For A Book New Mills campaign which has seen more than 250 books being hidden around the town to be found by youngsters.

The 31-year-old said: “The idea really took off and so quickly. Within 24 hours I’d received more than £200 worth of sponsorship from businesses to pay for more books to hide which was amazing.”Jessica who is a primary school teacher and also an independent bookseller says she wanted to do something which got people excited about reading again.

She said: “Reading is the key to everything. It allows you access to the world.

Jessica Tweedie, mum, teacher and an independent Usbourne book seller has been hiding books around New Mills for children to find.

"It means from a young age you find your name on your peg or as an adult read a menu in a restaurant.

"A child could be the most brilliant mathematician but without those basic reading skills they won’t be able to advance even in maths.”

Jessica hid books throughout the summer holidays posting pictures of the books as clues on the Facebook page she created and people would then share pictures of their finds.

"I wanted to make something fun, and free,” the mum said. “Having the long summer holidays can be expensive for parents but this was something which was accessible to everyone and didn’t cost anything.

"I wanted to create it like a hunt because I wanted the children to get excited about going out and finding the books and then reading them for pleasure which I’m such an advocate for.

"It has been great for children who love books, those who need a bit more encouragement to love books and to provide those who may not have access to many books to get into reading.”The campaign has proved so popular Jessica says she will be running it again in the October half term holiday and maybe selected weekends during the Light Up New Mills event later this month.

She added: “I never thought it would be this popular but people have loved it and that's really made me feel like it has been worthwhile.”

For updates search Facebook for Look for a book – New Mills.