Body found in search for missing High Peak man

Police had issued an appeal to find Christopher Howard, after he went missing last week.

But officers searching for the 37-year-old from Glossop found his body at Shire Hill.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The family of Mr Howard, who is from Glossop, have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police have found a body in the search for a missing High Peak man