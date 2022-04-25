Body found in search for missing High Peak man

Police had issued an appeal to find Christopher Howard, after he went missing last week.
But officers searching for the 37-year-old from Glossop found his body at Shire Hill.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The family of Mr Howard, who is from Glossop, have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“A formal ID has taken place and officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of his death, however, at this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”