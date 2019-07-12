Boats returning to Pavilion Gardens lake for Buxton Carnival

Buxton’s revellers can take the party to the lake as the Pavilion Gardens announces the return of their pedalos and rowing boats on carnival day.

Parkwood Leisure, who manage the Gardens, will be ‘soft launching’ the fleet of brand new leisure boats during Saturday’s Buxton Carnival - then bringing them back seven days a week during the summer holidays.

The family favourite boats - which used to be moored where the kiosk now sits - were taken out of service 20 years ago.

Pavilion Gardens general manager Terry Crawford said Parkwood has decided to bring the boats back due to popular demand.

He said: “It’s something customers have asked us about for a number of years - there’s been an appetite there for a long time and we’ve had a great reaction on Facebook so far.”

After the one-day launch event during Buxton Carnival, the six pedalos and six rowing boats will be a permanent feature at the lake from July 20 for the duration of the summer holidays.

The four-man boats will be available from 10.30am Monday-Saturday with last admission at 4pm, and from 12.30pm on Sundays, with last admission at 4pm.

It is understood the boats will also be available seven days a week during other school holidays and at weekends in term times - however this will depend upon weather conditions.

Terry added: “We will try to support the boats during all seasons although the weather can be difficult to predict in Buxton - I’d like to see them in use during the February half-term.”

Rides will cost £10 for 30 minutes or £14 for 45 minutes per boat.