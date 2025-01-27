Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual treecycle project from Blythe House Hospice which saw volunteers collected a record breaking 921 real Christmas trees and raised £13,445.

Between January 15 and 17 a team of volunteers and local businesses braved rain and cold to make this year’s Treecycle the most successful yet, says the hospice.

Armed with determination and a few well-deserved brew breaks the team worked tirelessly to collect and recycle people’s Christmas trees for a great cause and those who used the scheme paid a donation to the charity.

Sophie Wheeldon, Treecycle project manager, shared her thanks.

She said: “What an incredible few days.

“Our amazing team pushed through with smiles and hard work.

“A massive thank you to all the local businesses and volunteers who went above and beyond to make this possible.

“Your support ensures we can continue providing vital care to our community.”

Blythe House Hospice provides a range of free tailored care and support to patients and their families affected by cancer and other life limiting illnesses.

This year’s Treecycle was sponsored by Reisser, and a company spokesperson said: “We were thrilled to sponsor the 2025 Treecycle.

“Blythe House Hospice plays such a crucial role in supporting patients and their families during the most challenging times of their lives."

A spokesperson for SNS Trees, a loyal supporter of the campaign, said: “The Treecycle is a highlight every year.

“Seeing it grow over time and witnessing the community spirit first-hand is truly heart-warming.

“It’s amazing to be part of something that makes such a difference.”

Sophie added: “The 2025 Christmas Treecycle has been incredible, raising an outstanding £13,445 for Blythe House Hospice!

“With a record-breaking 921 trees collected across North Derbyshire, our amazing community has once again shown its generosity and support.

“Thank you to everyone who made this year’s Treecycle our biggest and best yet.”

The hospice also wanted to thank Breedon Group plc, Enterprise, CEMEX, Horderns Chapel, Practical Car & Van Rental, Maxwell Bind, HURST Accountants , NQIS - National Quarries Industrial Services for providing volunteers and vans, as well as Buxton Rugby Club, Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club, Travellers Rest, Markovitz Yard, and the SNS Tree Yard for base locations to drop the trees off to be chipped and recycled.