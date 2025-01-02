Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Snowdogs art trail around Buxton has raised a huge £60,124 for Blythe House Hospice – and brought joy to more than 40,000 people.

Gizmo, Bark the Herald Angels Sing, Candy Cane, Ru-Dog, Elf, Starry Night and Ginger were just some of the 12 dogs which people needed to find around the town to complete the trail.

These loveable dogs from the classic Christmas tale of The Snowman and the Snowdog were installed in October and stayed up until mid December. People doing the trail bought a map for £1 to find the locations.

When the trail ended, the sculptures were auctioned off at the Palace Hotel.

Blythe House Hospice ‘overwhelmed’ as Snowdogs Discover Buxton raises £60,000. Photo submitted

A Blythe House spokesperson said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible support you’ve shown in raising funds for Blythe House Hospice through the Snowdogs Discover Buxton trail.

“This heart-warming event has been nothing short of magical, spreading love, joy, and laughter to over 40,000 thousand people, locally and beyond. “Together, we’ve raised an extraordinary £60,124.11 to support the compassionate care provided by Blythe House Hospice.”

The charity provides in-home hospice care to patients across North Derbyshire affected by life-limiting illnesses, as well as supporting their family and loved ones.

Shane O’Reilly, CEO of Blythe House Hospice, said: “The Snowman and The Snowdog is a beautiful story encompassing friendship, joy and magic.

“It was poignant for Blythe House Hospice hosting this event as the emotions stirred through the story are ones we have been supporting families with for the last 35 years.

“Many people think of a hospice as a sad place, given the nature of the work we do. But, whilst there are difficult times and challenges in coping with loss, there are also lots of happy moments as we focus on what matters most to our patients and families.”

Speaking after the auction the Blythe House spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to share that all of our beloved Snowdogs found forever homes, ensuring their magic continues to bring smiles to even more faces.

“A huge thank you to Wild in Art for creating the stunning sculptures and to Markovitz for sponsoring this unforgettable event. Your support has made all the difference. From all of us at Blythe House Hospice, thank you for being part of this incredible journey.”