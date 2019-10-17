Birthday cheer for ‘lovely, kind and generous’ Buxton centenarian

A Buxton care home resident fondly referred to as ‘The Queen of Haddon Hall’ has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Great grandmother Peggy Cox, who reached the landmark on Saturday October 5, was inundated with well wishes, gifts and cards, which staff at Haddon Hall Care Home said was “testament to the lovely, kind and generous lady that she is”.

Born in Gosforth, Peggy grew up in Birkenhead and worked at the John Lewis store in Liverpool. At the age of 22 she married her husband of 60-plus years Geoffrey and they had a son, Malcolm. She also has two granddaughters and five great grandchildren.

Peggy enjoys taking part in many activities at Haddon Hall, but her favourite is the U3A’s Knit and Natter group.

Angela Thomas, from the care home, said: “Peggy has knitted over 150 bears for charity, family and friends out of the kindness of her heart. We held a teddy bears picnic party where we reunited Peggy with as many of her knitted bears as we could.”