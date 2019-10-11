Biggest-ever Buxton Festival Fringe delivers £350,000 boost to economy

Ticket sales rose by 43 per cent for this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe, with the event contributing nearly £350,000 to the local economy.

The extended 2019 Fringe marked 40 years of the arts event and proved to be the biggest to date, with 220 separate events and over 760 individual performances.

Figures reveal that approximately 12,890 tickets were sold, a 43 per cent increase on 2018, while the estimated total audience figure stands at 18,362, up six per cent on last year.

READ MORE: Photos show scale of emergency services operation after multiple stabbings at Manchester's Arndale Centre



Outgoing Fringe chair Keith Savage said: “This summer was great for Buxton. Both the Fringe and the International Festival celebrated anniversaries and saw increases in ticket sales.

“It is good to see the risks taken by performers and producers pay off.”

Results of the Fringe’s own audience survey showed that 88 per cent of respondents gave an approval rate of four or five out of five. This was reflected at the box-office with total ticket sales estimated at £93,969, an increase of 32 per cent.

The average per performance audience figure for ticketed events across the Fringe was 25 with many more at some performances.

Twenty-four per cent of audience survey respondents were attending the Fringe for the first time, an increase on previous years, but there was also evidence of audience loyalty with 42 per cent having attended for between two and nine years and 28 per cent having attended the Fringe for over ten years.

READ MORE: Prolific Buxton shoplifter jailed



The Fringe is also proving a big draw for Buxton with visitors attending from all over the UK and beyond.

There were entrants from as far afield as Moscow and over a third of the artists who responded to the Fringe’s entrants’ survey were also attending other festivals including Edinburgh, Brighton and Sydney, Australia.

Next year’s Fringe is scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 19, with the website www.buxtonfringe.org.uk opening for entries on December 1.

A discounted entry fee will be available until the end of February.