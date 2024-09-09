Following on from the success of last year’s event Proms in the Park is returning to New Mills later this month and organisers say it will be bigger and better.

One of the organisers Melody Slinn, said: “The first Proms in the Park was a terrific success last autumn and this year it will return bigger and better.”

This family event features New Mills Brass Band, which is one of the oldest if not the oldest Brass Band in the country, playing a selection of rousing music old and new.

Melanie said: “The grand finale of the concert includes the sing along anthems traditionally played at the BBC’s last Night of the Proms.” Proms in the Park will be held at the Parish Hall Field at St George’s Church, Church Lane, New Mills on Sunday September, 22.

Gates open at 3.30pm and the show starts at 4pm with pop songs by the Rock Choir.

Prom goers should bring a chair or blanket and a picnic although refreshments will be available in the Parish Hall.

The proms event is also supporting local businesses and has a substantial raffle including meal vouchers for local restaurants.

Melanie said: “Attendees also have the chance to own a unique, glass lantern created by local artist Linda Sheldon of Linda’s Art Glass, featuring iconic scenes of New Mills; you can win it in a raffle – but only at this event.”

Keeping the prices low and affordable to encourage more people to get involved tickets are £4 and under 12s free.

Tickets available from Priscillas cards, The Beer Shed, Millers Refillers Zero Waste shop all in New Mills.