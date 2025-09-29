A Buxton shed has been named the best budget shed in the country.

Kate Jenkins has won the national Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition in the budget category with her Beach Hut at the Bottom of the Garden.

She said: “Our shed is a perfect all year round playhouse whatever the weather. It’s a beach hut, a pretend cafe, a winter retreat and more.

“We were given a shed for free that had become rotten at the bottom.

“We were able to repurpose, using the non rotten parts to build a playhouse for our three young children.

“We were able to use leftover building materials for the roof. “We bought Cuprinol shades to paint inside and out - our kids chose beach blue and pale jasmine which transformed our build and still looks amazing seven months later.”

Serving as anything from a summertime playhouse to a cosy winter retreat, this shed is in operation all year round.

Cuprinol Shed of the Year is a celebration of the great British shed in all their forms, and this year the much loved competition is celebrating its 19th year! From the miniature to the massive, the modern to the traditional, the cosy to the minimal and everything in between - there are sheds of every shape, size and function in the annual competition.

The man behind the competition, Andrew Wilcox, is also head judge.

A passionate sheddie since his youth - his mission is to open the eyes of the world to the importance of the shed. And of course, the idea came to him in the birthplace of many other fine ideas, the pub.

He said: “This year’s winner takes the competition back to its roots of championing the simple yet effective.

“Traditionally, sheds have just been seen as somewhere to store your tools, or perhaps somewhere to potter and play.”

A Cuprinol spokesperson added: “Now’s the last chance to complete any outdoor jobs before winter arrives, and those feeling inspired by this year’s winner and runner’s up can get a-shed of the game on their next garden products with the help of Cuprinol.”