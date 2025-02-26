BBC artist heading to Buxton hotel for painting workshop

BBC artist Dermot Cavanagh heading to Buxton hotel for painting workshop. Photo submitted
BBC artist Dermot Cavanagh heading to Buxton hotel for painting workshop. Photo submitted
A BBC painter and presenter Dermot Cavanagh is hosting a two-day watercolour course in The Peak District at Buxton’s Lee Wood Hotel next month.

Known for his art and travelogue series ‘Awash with Colour’ Dermot inspired millions and taught a host of celebrities like Charlie Dimmock, Suzanne Dando, Gloria Hunniford, and Barry McGuigan to paint over his 74 episodes.

Now he is bringing his knowledge and expertise to the High Peak.

On Tuesday March, 4 and Wednesday March, 5 Dermot will be bringing out the artist in people who may never have picked up a paintbrush before or those who want to improve their techniques.

Dermot said: “I’ll teach you lots of painting tips and techniques.”

He offers courses around the UK and one recent attendee said:“This course is simply amazing. I have never known a tutor to cover so much ground, explain it so simply, and be so well prepared; a real joy.”

The course runs daily from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm, offering demonstrations, individual guidance, and all art materials are provided so there is no need to bring anything.

He said: “Set in the comfort, tranquillity and bright surroundings of the Lee Wood Hotel, the course location provides the ideal learning environment for your artistic experience.”

Lunch can also be purchased at the venue. Accommodation is also available on request.

The cost for the two-day workshop is £199

For more information or to book the Peak District painting course contact Dermot at Rhoneview Studio on 02887 784166 or [email protected]

