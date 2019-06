Some of the area’s finest ales were on show at the Cow Shed Beer Festival in Bakewell.

The event returned to the Agricultural Business Centre on Friday and Saturday. It was the second year the event had been staged by Derbyshire Dales District Council, highlighting the huge array of ales made within 30 miles of the town, plus local ciders, food stalls and featuring live bands.

