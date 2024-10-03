Putting a padlock up at the Weir Lock Bridge in Bakewell became a popular tradition for Peak District visitors – with thousands joining in to mark special occasions including weddings and birthdays or to commemorate lost loved ones.

But the padlocks were in need of a new home after plans to renovate the bridge were announced – with Derbyshire County Council urging residents and visitors to collect their locks if they did not want to see them recycled.

The plans caused upset and Emma Harrison, owner of Thornbridge Hall, stepped in to save the padlocks after she was contacted by the Save the Locks at Bakewell campaign group which has been liaising with the council for the locks to be preserved.

This week, with help and sponsorship from Markovitz and The Metal Store, the five tons of locks were transported to the stately home.

Emma Harrison confirmed that the love locks arrived at the estate ‘safe and sound’ and works on a brand-new structure to display them have begun – with hopes to launch for Valentine's Day 2025.

