Bakewell Carnival organisers ban blackface after complaints over men's fancy dress

Bakewell Carnival organisers say people taking part in the event in future will be banned from painting their faces black.

The move comes after complaints about two white men wearing blackface to dress as Bob Marley and Stevie Wonder on a music-themed float at last weekend's carnival.

The display, featuring regulars from The Manners pub in the town and billed as Music Thru The Years, drew criticism from social media users - with one individual slamming it as 'disgusting'.

Posting on social media, one wrote: "When will elderly white men realise it's racist to paint themselves black at carnivals?"

Now organisers say blackface will not be allowed at future carnivals but insist they were unaware of the painted faces until four days after the event.

In a statement to the BBC, they said: "The committee do not approve floats or any other entries to the procession - people simply turn up.

"We acknowledge that blackface is long outdated and totally inappropriate.

"We do not approve of it and we certainly would not permit it in the future."

Bryan Moran, landlord at The Manners, told the BBC 'absolutely no malice was intended' by the men wearing blackface and said the men did it to 'look as much as their rock idols as they could'.