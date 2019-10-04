Award nod for story of Peak District’s most scandalous Duchess

A critically-acclaimed opera on the life and scandalous times of a Peak District duchess is in the running for a top award.

Buxton International Festival has been nominated in this year’s UK Theatre Awards for its world premiere of Georgiana, which illustrated the life and times of Georgiana Cavendish, the wife of the 5th Duchess of Devonshire.

Commissioned for the festival’s 40th anniversary programme, it was written and produced by a team led by its chief executive officer Michael Williams.

Other nominees in the Achievement in Opera category are Welsh National Opera and Leeds-based Opera North.

“We are very proud to be competing against these companies,” said Michael.

“One is based in a major city, the other is a nation’s opera flagship, so this confirms Buxton’s place in the top rankings of British opera with a work conceived, written and produced in our wonderful town in the heart of the Peak District.”

The winner will be announced on October 27 at a glittering show business party in London’s Guildhall.