Artists celebrate Buxton during Spa Prize exhibition

Artists from across the country descended upon Buxton to see their work exhibited at the Green Man Gallery as part of the Buxton Spa Prize 2019.

The competition - which has been running since 2014 - aims to raise the profile of artists and their work and enhance Buxton’s national reputation as a centre for arts and culture.

This year’s exhibition featured 140 paintings by artists from all over the UK who submitted work which ‘celebrates the beautiful views and architecture of the town’.

Though the event was comprised of five categories there were three overall winners - with an impressive first place cash prize of £4,000.

In first place was Simon Roderick with From the Slopes, while second place went to Brian Smith’s Scrivener’s on the High Street.

Third place was taken by Alex Kelly’s The Ghost of Saturday Night.

Liz Mackenzie, spokesperson for the event,said judges had spent half a day judging submitted works - which were of a ‘very high standard’.

She said: “This is now such a well-known competition we have artists from across the country - it’s becoming known as a really nice annual fixture in the artists’ press.

“Its essence is to celebrate our town by engaging with artists - it’s a celebration of Buxton by artists.

“We’re always delighted and surprised by the quality of the work and it’s great to see it develop year-by-year.

“The exhibition runs until the end of July and the work is for sale - which means we can support these artists by buying their work.”

As well as three overall winners, other artists received recognition for their work.

In the Highly Commended category were Nice Grove with The Slopes towards the Opera House, Nick Brookes with The Crescent, Buxton, and Andrea Joseph with Up on the Broad Walk.

The Sketchbook Prize 2019 was awarded to Sue Lewis-Blake in first place and Brian Smith in second place.

The Buxton Spa Teen Prize 2019 winners were Emily Henshaw with Derbyshire Gritstone in first place, Alice Lee with Opera House in second place and Benjamin Houghton with Untitled in third place.

This year’s Buxton Spa Children’s Prize went to Verity Dawson with My Family, My Street in first place, Amelia Slade with Buxton Opera House in second place and Dulcie Forrest with Untitled in third place.

The five Buxton International Festival choice paintings were From the Slopes by Simon Roderick, Glancing Up by Philip Long, Bridge over the River Wye by Stuart Johnson and Harpur Hill by Yamini McCabe.

The People’s Choice winner will be announced on July 27.

Buxton Spa Prize was sponsored by The Trevor Osborne Charitable Trust, The University of Derby Buxton, Creative Heritage, No.6 The Square Tearooms and Accommodation, The Bingham Trust, Bill and Sheila Barratt, Adrian Brown and Jean Rodger, The Old Hall Hotel and Danubius Hotel Group, Buxton Gin and Buxton Distillery, Buxton Civic Association and The Buxton Spa Company.

For more information, visit www.buxtonspaprize.co.uk.