Archive pictures reveal what Buxton's Spring Gardens used to look like

Spring Gardens is Buxton’s major shopping street and, to show how much the town has changed, we have dug out some great archive pictures of the town centre.
By Lucy Ball
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT

From independent cafes to chain clothes shops and new bars and restaurants opening up it seems Spring Gardens is having a renaissance.

But there was a time when the area was not the shopping hub we know it is today, so take a walk down memory lane and see what it used to be like.

1920s, Shakespeare Hotel, Spring Gardens, later demolished to make way for Woolworths and the row of shops including Village Saver

1. Back to the 1920s

A thriving Buxton with shoppers and tourists filling Spring Gardens in 1965

2. Tourist trap

1920s, The International stores , Spring Gardens, now Lloyds Bank

3. Store for everyone

Spring Gardens and the bottom of Holker Road in the 1970s

4. Holker Road

Related topics:Buxton