Appeal to locate Mazda driver after cyclist found seriously injured in Peak District villlage

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 12th May 2025, 22:15 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 12:26 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car after a cyclist was found injured.

Officers were called just after 12:25pm on Sunday 11 May to reports that a woman had been found injured next to a bicycle in Coggers Lane, Hathersage.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to Northern General Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

It’s understood that a grey Mazda CX5 (pictured) was travelling in the area around the time of the incident.

It’s understood that a grey Mazda CX5 (pictured) was travelling in the area around the time of the incident.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle may be able help with their investigation and are seeking the public’s help to identify them.

If you can help, please contact police with reference 25*271600.

Website – crime reporting tools on the website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

