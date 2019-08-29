Appeal saves ‘vital’ older people’s group in Fairfield

An older people’s group was saved from closure thanks to a successful appeal in the Buxton Advertiser

An older people’s group was saved from closure thanks to a successful appeal in the Buxton Advertiser.

Fairfield Older People’s Group was in desperate need of a new support worker otherwise the group - which provides vital assistance to isolated elderly people - would have had to shut after a decade of serving the community.

But coordinator Yvonne Cohen said: “The new support worker started in January as a direct result of the piece the Buxton Advertiser ran for us about the Fairfield Group, highlighting we needed a new support worker, and it’s all worked out brilliantly, thank you.”

The group meets every Thursday afternoon for two hours.

Ms Cohen said the talks, activities and outings have helped members establish and maintain strong friendships and circles of support at a time when mobility may be decreasing and frailty increasing, both of which can lessen the ability to enjoy social outings.

She said: “For some within the group this may be their only social contact during a week and without it, they may not have a reason to leave their homes.”

Anyone who could volunteer a few hours to help with travel, or making teas and coffees for the group, should contact the Age UK befriending office on 01433 620263 or email befriending@ageukdd.org.uk for more information.

Fairfield Older People’s Group is now also taking on new members, and to book on to the next session simply call the number above.