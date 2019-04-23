‘Amazing’ support at ‘lovely’ Buxton Easter hunt

Nearly 300 people gathered at Pavilion Gardens during the weekend for an Easter hunt - where participants found knitted chickens in return for prizes.
Children as well as adults took part in the fun event - during which participants raced back to the bandstand with their finds to exchange them for gifts.
Delighted children and adults were given books telling the story of Easter while adults received a crafts bag and adults a Gospel of Luke book.
A total of 231 prizes were given out during the ‘amazing’ community event.
Organiser Reverend Liz England, Rector of Buxton, said attendance at her Easter Sunday service soared after she asked children to bring the chickens along for it.
She said: “It was an amazing atmosphere - we were really surprised how people weren’t put off by this Christian atmosphere.
“People came out in their droves to support the church - it was just lovely to have so much fun and laughter.
“We were blown away by how much support there was.
“We will definitely be doing this again - the Pavilion Gardens was the perfect place for an event like this.”
Liz - who has responsibility for six churches in and around the Buxton parish - is planning more events soon.