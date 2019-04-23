‘Amazing’ support at ‘lovely’ Buxton Easter hunt

Nearly 300 people gathered at Pavilion Gardens during the weekend for an Easter hunt - where participants found knitted chickens in return for prizes.

Children as well as adults took part in the fun event - during which participants raced back to the bandstand with their finds to exchange them for gifts.

Pavilion Gardens Easter Chick Hunt.'Autumn Nickson, 11 and her 7 year old brother Cedar, find what they are looking for during an Easter chick hunt on Saturday morning.

Delighted children and adults were given books telling the story of Easter while adults received a crafts bag and adults a Gospel of Luke book.

A total of 231 prizes were given out during the ‘amazing’ community event.

Organiser Reverend Liz England, Rector of Buxton, said attendance at her Easter Sunday service soared after she asked children to bring the chickens along for it.

She said: “It was an amazing atmosphere - we were really surprised how people weren’t put off by this Christian atmosphere.

Pavilion Gardens Easter Chick Hunt.'The team behind the Easter chick hunt at the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday.

“People came out in their droves to support the church - it was just lovely to have so much fun and laughter.

“We were blown away by how much support there was.

“We will definitely be doing this again - the Pavilion Gardens was the perfect place for an event like this.”

Liz - who has responsibility for six churches in and around the Buxton parish - is planning more events soon.

Pavilion Gardens Easter Chick Hunt.'Meave Ford gets her mitts on an Easter chick with help from dad James before cashing it in for prizes from the Rector of Buxton Reverend Liz England who hosted the event on Saturday.