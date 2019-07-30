Amazing Buxton care home resident Eileen is 104 years young

A very special celebration took place at a care home in Buxton as one of its residents celebrated her 104th birthday.

Gran Eileen Fletcher who is currently a resident at The Hawthorns celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday July 28.

She was joined by her son Les(pictured) and members of care team who gathered to celebrate. Eileen, a widower was born in Landmanlow, Burbage, Buxton she has one son and two grandchildren and survives four brothers and six sisters and her late husband Harry.

Leanne Adshead, activity leader at The Hawthorns, where Eileen has lived since 2006, said: "Eileen' is outgoing, polite, talkative. She enjoys the company of others and having a good chat."Her hobbies were cooking, baking and reading. She still enjoys music, and sings along, especially to 50's music. "