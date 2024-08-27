Air ambulance lands at popular Peak District beauty spot - after family faces medical emergency
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Edale Mountain Rescue Team received a call from a distressed family at 11.24am on Sunday, August 25. The group went for a walk in the Peak District, when one of the family members started feeling ‘increasingly ill with a potentially developing medical condition’.
A W3W position put them in an area near Hope. It was only after talking with the informant that it was established through local knowledge that they were not where the W3Ws put them.
As the incident site was a considerable distance from a public road in the south east area of Kinder Scout, the decision was made to request Heli Med to assist.
As the first Edale Mountain Rescue Team members arrived, the air ambulance managed to touch down in an adjacent field.
A team doctor alongside a Heli Doctor assessed the casualty and gave the all-clear for them to be evacuated by a team vehicle back to the road.
The casualty was transported to the hospital by land ambulance for further investigations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.