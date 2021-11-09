92-year-old pensioner missing from Whaley Bridge
A 92-year-old man who uses a walking frame has gone missing from his Whaley Bridge home.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:03 pm
Derbyshire Police are looking for missing 92-year-old Norman Aspinall.
A force spokesperson said: “Norman was seen around 9am today, Tuesday November 9. We are concerned for his safety.”
Officers are searching the area and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Norman walks with a walking frame and may be wearing an anorak.
If you have seen Norman contact Derbyshire Police immediately quoting: 278 of 9 November via 101.