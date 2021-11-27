9 Derbyshire roads remain closed after heavy snow

According to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) at 6pm on Saturday, the following routes are shut:

A57 Snake Pass

A53 Axe Edge

Heavy snow has fallen across Derbyshire.

A6024 Holme Moss

A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle

Rushup Edge

Winnats Pass

B5053 (from the A515 to Glutton Bridge)

A5270 Old Coalpit Lane

A515 Buxton to Ashbourne

A DCC spokesperson said: “With heavy snow falling earlier in the day we've got extremely hazardous conditions on some of our roads this evening and overnight.

“Road conditions have continued to get worse into the evening and more roads have now been closed in the county.

“There's a yellow weather warning for ice in Derbyshire overnight and high winds are causing snow to drift across roads.

“Please take extra care if travelling and avoid non-essential travel in the north east of the county where conditions are extremely bad.

“We are continuing to treat primary routes followed by secondary routes throughout Derbyshire this evening, and will be treating primary and secondary routes from midnight as well.

“Our farmer contractors are continuing to help clear roads in the north west of the county.”