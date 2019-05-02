9 beautiful images taken by Buxton Advertiser readers to brighten up a rainy day

If you have a picture taken in Buxton or the surrounding area and you would like it to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to sharon.brandom@jpimedia.co.uk.

This picturesque view of the Great Ridge Path was snapped by John Moss. other Buy a Photo

Michael Owen captured the beauty of Howden Reservoir with this shot. other Buy a Photo

John Bradburn captured this idyllic shot at Fairfield Low. other Buy a Photo

This beautiful shot of New Mills Marina is fit for a postcard. A magnificent snap captured by Victor Gibbons. other Buy a Photo

View more