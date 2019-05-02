This striking shot of the bandstand looking pretty at dusk was snapped by Marie Keable.

9 beautiful images taken by Buxton Advertiser readers to brighten up a rainy day

These fabulous pictures have been taken by Buxton Advertiser readers in and around Derbyshire.

If you have a picture taken in Buxton or the surrounding area and you would like it to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to sharon.brandom@jpimedia.co.uk.

This picturesque view of the Great Ridge Path was snapped by John Moss.
This picturesque view of the Great Ridge Path was snapped by John Moss.
other
Buy a Photo
Michael Owen captured the beauty of Howden Reservoir with this shot.
Michael Owen captured the beauty of Howden Reservoir with this shot.
other
Buy a Photo
John Bradburn captured this idyllic shot at Fairfield Low.
John Bradburn captured this idyllic shot at Fairfield Low.
other
Buy a Photo
This beautiful shot of New Mills Marina is fit for a postcard. A magnificent snap captured by Victor Gibbons.
This beautiful shot of New Mills Marina is fit for a postcard. A magnificent snap captured by Victor Gibbons.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3