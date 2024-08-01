Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The successful High Peak cup returned at the weekend and saw 40 junior football teams from across England and Wales take part and some players were even scouted for Manchester United.

The High Peak Cup was set up in 2022 by friends Jack Jodrell and Alex Barwell.

Now two years on the tournament cup, which was played at the end of July, saw more than 40 teams take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack said: “I love football and I love coaching football and we relaised there wasn’t enough sport based in the local community so we decided to change that.”

More than 40 youth football teams took part in the High Peak Cup. Photo submitted

The first year saw 25 teams compete but the most recent tournament had almost double that with players from under 7s, u8s, u9s, u10s and u11s all taking part.

Jack said: “I can’t believe how much it has grown.

“We even had two talent scouts from Manchester United come down and sign five players from various teams.

“It really is incredible.”

MP Jon Pearce with High Peak Cup organisers Jack Jodrell and Alex Barwell. Photo submitted

The duo, who work at Peak Power Gym have created Peak Power Sports to brings football and other sports to young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “Sport makes you feel good. It get your head out of a screen and keeps you active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s not enough for young people to do in the area but if they have something like this which gives them focus that’s a good thing.”

There is a lot of organisation which goes on behind the scenes to make the event run smoothly.

Big cheers for these High Peak Cup winners. Photo submitted

Jack said: “We were at Chapel Leisure Centre for 6.30am setting up the goals and we had to organise fixtures and ensure everyone had turned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were still there 16 hours later but it was worth it seeing all the children’s happy faces.”

MP Jon Pearce attended and presented the awards to the winning teams at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having such large take up numbers from clubs in Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester and even Wales Jack would like to see more High Peak teams taking part in the next event which is due to take place around Christmas.

“We had no teams from Chapel-en-le-Frith, three from Buxton and one from Whaley Bridge.

“I’d love to see more people from out community taking part and wanting to win the High Peak Cup.”