30 pictures of High Peak businesses at Buxton Palace Hotel's wedding fair
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 14:16 BST
Pictures from the business from across Buxton and beyond who all took part in a Wedding Showcase event at the Palace Hotel.
On Sunday, September 1 more than 30 businesses selling flowers, photography, and even hen party ideas came to the Elite Venues site on Palace Road.
Philip Whelan from the Palace Hotel said: “We had an amazing line up of suppliers that joined us.
"Our sales team were on hand throughout the day for any questions regarding people’s special day and there were some amazing giveaways.”
1. All dressed impress
The Palace Hotel decked out the rooms to show off what it would be like during a wedding. Photo Palace Hotel Photo: Palace Hotel
2. Hargreaves of Buxton
Hargreaves of Buxton had a stand at the wedding showcase. Photo Palace Hotel Photo: Photo Palace Hotel
3. Full table service
This is how the Palace would look during a wedding. Photo Palace Hotel Photo: Photo Palace Hotel
4. Showcasing products
Businesses from Buxton, the High Peak and Derbyshire were at the Wedding Showcase at the Palace Hotel. Photo Palace Hotel Photo: Photo Palace Hotel
