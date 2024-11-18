Hundreds of people came to Buxton for the Light Switch on which took place on Saturday, November 16.

There was entertainment and stalls throughout Spring Gardens and at the bottom of the Slopes.

Youngsters enjoyed the rides and Santa’s Grotto and the main town lights were turned on by Buxton Opera House Panto stars.

Over in Pavilion Gardens there was the Christmas Bazaar with more than 40 stalls and another light switch on.

Jane Fletcher from J T Events, which organised the town switch on, said: “We would just like to say a massive thank you to Buxton Opera House Panto stars Aidan Bailey, who is playing Spot, and Ruby Hewitt who is playing Princess Louise in this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk show who helped switch on the lights with the deputy mayor councillor Dom Elliott-Starkey and councillor Jean Wharmby.

"Thanks also to Youth Matters New Mills for their amazing Santa's Grotto the stall holders/traders and mainly you the huge crowds of people who came along to support the Buxton Christmas Lights Switch On and made it such a fantastic event, there was a real buzz on the night and you all made this happen.

"Hope you all enjoyed yourselves.”

A Pavilion Gardens spokesperson added: “Santa Claus also arrived and is in his Grotto on the stage in the Octagon, ready to see all the good children.

"There was also more than 40 craft and gift fairs in our Octagon Hall as well as delicious food and drink both inside and outside.”

Thanks to David Dukesell and Roger Beverley for sharing their pictures from the switch on with us.

2 . Spring Gardens Spring Gardens starting to fill up. Photo David Dukesell Photo: Photo David Dukesell Photo Sales

4 . Powderkeg Morris Powderkeg Morris. Photo David Dukesell Photo: Photo David Dukesell Photo Sales