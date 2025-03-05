A lot of wonkas at World Book Day at Fairfield Endowed Junior School back in 2018. Photo contributedA lot of wonkas at World Book Day at Fairfield Endowed Junior School back in 2018. Photo contributed
A lot of wonkas at World Book Day at Fairfield Endowed Junior School back in 2018. Photo contributed

21 throwback World Book Day photos across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST
With World Book Day just around the corner we have dug out some throwback photos of your little ones all dressed up as their favourite character.

Take a look and see who you can spot in these fun photos.

Fairfield Endowed Junior School marked World Book Day in 2011.

1. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Fairfield Endowed Junior School marked World Book Day in 2011. Photo: contributed

Batman and Where's Wally were among the characters at Taddington and Priestcliffe Primary School in 2014. Photo contributed

2. Batman and Where's Wally

Batman and Where's Wally were among the characters at Taddington and Priestcliffe Primary School in 2014. Photo contributed Photo: Contributed

Harry Wood, Javan Carrington, Will Jones, Jonah Mellor from Chapel High School all came as Harry Potter for 2014's World Book Day. Photo contributed

3. Wands at the ready

Harry Wood, Javan Carrington, Will Jones, Jonah Mellor from Chapel High School all came as Harry Potter for 2014's World Book Day. Photo contributed Photo: contributed

The children of Chinley Primary dressing up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day in 2012.

4. The children of Chinley Primary dress up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day.

The children of Chinley Primary dressing up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day in 2012. Photo: Jason Chadwick

