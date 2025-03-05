Take a look and see who you can spot in these fun photos.
1. Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?
Fairfield Endowed Junior School marked World Book Day in 2011. Photo: contributed
2. Batman and Where's Wally
Batman and Where's Wally were among the characters at Taddington and Priestcliffe Primary School in 2014. Photo contributed Photo: Contributed
3. Wands at the ready
Harry Wood, Javan Carrington, Will Jones, Jonah Mellor from Chapel High School all came as Harry Potter for 2014's World Book Day. Photo contributed Photo: contributed
4. The children of Chinley Primary dress up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day.
The children of Chinley Primary dressing up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day in 2012. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Comment Guidelines
