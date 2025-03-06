21 photos of High Peak youngsters all dress up for World Book Day 2025

Here are some of the pictures we received of your little ones all dressed up to celebrate everything fun to do with reading.
1. Little book worm
Little book worm Matilda. Photo by Liz Cassidy Photo: Photo by Liz Cassidy
2. Bog Off!
Tracey Beaker ready to tell the teachers to 'Bog Off!' Photo by Carissa Warhurst. Photo: Photo by Carissa Warhurst.
3. Captain America with his shield
Captain America with his shield. Photo Rachel Golpin Photo: Photo by Rachel Golpin
4. Glinda from Wicked
Glinda from Wicked. Photo by Nikki Bell Photo: Photo by Nikki Bell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.