21 photos of High Peak youngsters all dress up for World Book Day 2025

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:10 BST
World Book Day is a great chance to dress up as your favourite book character and from the photos you have sent into us everyone looks fabulous!

Here are some of the pictures we received of your little ones all dressed up to celebrate everything fun to do with reading.

Little book worm Matilda. Photo by Liz Cassidy

1. Little book worm

Little book worm Matilda. Photo by Liz Cassidy Photo: Photo by Liz Cassidy

Tracey Beaker ready to tell the teachers to 'Bog Off!' Photo by Carissa Warhurst.

2. Bog Off!

Tracey Beaker ready to tell the teachers to 'Bog Off!' Photo by Carissa Warhurst. Photo: Photo by Carissa Warhurst.

Captain America with his shield. Photo Rachel Golpin

3. Captain America with his shield

Captain America with his shield. Photo Rachel Golpin Photo: Photo by Rachel Golpin

Glinda from Wicked. Photo by Nikki Bell

4. Glinda from Wicked

Glinda from Wicked. Photo by Nikki Bell Photo: Photo by Nikki Bell

