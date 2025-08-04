Was that snow falling, the members race on a typical Flagg Races day from 1991. Photo Jason Chadwickplaceholder image
21 archive pictures of Longor Races, Bakewell Show, Flagg Races and more going back 100 years

By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 15:23 BST
Nothing beats a traditional country show or race day and we have found some great pictures in our archives of these wonderful events going back to the 1920s all the way to the 1990s.

Take a walk down memory lane and see how they used to be done and how little has changed over the years.

Judging the flowers at Whaley Bridge show 1974. Photo Alan Swift

1. Judging the flowers

Judging the flowers at Whaley Bridge show 1974. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

Sheep judging at Bakewell Show in 1980. Photo Alan Swift

2. Sheep judging

Sheep judging at Bakewell Show in 1980. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

Longnor Races, the finishing straight in 1980. Photo Alan Swift

3. Longnor Races

Longnor Races, the finishing straight in 1980. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

A Buxton, Chapel and District Cage Bird society show held at St Peters Hall Fairfield in 1974

4. Bird society

A Buxton, Chapel and District Cage Bird society show held at St Peters Hall Fairfield in 1974 Photo: Alan Swift

