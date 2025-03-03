Two bands, 200 people and so many memories were relived at the New Mills Youth Club reunion.

Last year Youth Matters New Mills CIC took on the derelict and unused youth centre to bring the building back to life and create a hub for the community.

Cath Finn, director of the group, said: “Since we reopened we have had so many people coming in and recalling us with their tales of the youth club days so we decided to hold a proper reunion.”

There was live music as well as an exhibition of photos and posters dating back to the 1960s when the youth club on Longlands Road was built.

A youth club member found his old self at the reunion night. Photo New Mills Youth Matters CIC

Cath said: “It has been great to hear everyone’s memories.

“There is a small door above the stage which is covered in graffiti and we have had people looking for their name and the year they were there.

“At the time it was probably very frowned upon as the door is quite high up and it meant the children had to climb up but I’m really pleased it has never been removed as now it’s a little piece of history.”

The youth centre is being used for an alternative provision, providing vocational education for those young people who cannot manage in mainstream education for whatever reason, an extended family service that incorporates the sessions which Surestart used to run and now the centre gets a health visitor there once a month which is a great help to families she said.

Enjoying a dance at the youth club reunion. Photo New Mills Youth Matters CIC

Cath said: “We have hundreds of people through the doors every week, from dementia cafe, basketball, cheerleading, football and we have become a much needed venue for the town.”

Speaking of how things have changed at the youth centre Cath said: “People have told me that they remember smoking inside the hall when they came to youth club but now you couldn’t imagine doing that.

“We wanted to have a reunion to celebrate the wonderful history of the youth club, bring people together, have a good time and also as a celebration of the building being open again.

“There were people reconnecting who hadn’t spoken in a while and such a friendly atmosphere all night which was great.”