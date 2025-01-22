Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A High Peak woman who celebrated her 103rd birthday with no family received 1,600 cards and well wishes from all over the world and every corner of the UK.

Matthew Cox, activities and wellbeing manager at Watford House Care Home, wanted the community to send 103 cards to Mabel White who was turning 103.

Matthew said: “There have been cards and post arriving for days.

“Mable ended up with more than 1,700 cards which is beyond what we ever hoped and wished for.”

Mabel White surrounded by some of her 1,700 cards for her 103rd birthday. Photo Brian Eyre

Mabel White has no children, outlived her husband and has no family.

After sharing Mabel’s tale with the Buxton Advertiser the story was picked up by the BBC and went international.

Matthew said: “We have had cards from Iceland, America, Canada, and India and all corners of the country.

“We have had video messages and cards from 10 schools across the High Peak and Derbyshire and it is wonderful to see people coming together for someone they don’t know to ensure she has birthday wishes.”

Joyce Strachen, Sarah Mirams and Matthew Cox with Mabel White 103. Looking at some of her 1700 cards. Photo Brian Eyre

Mabel was born around Ashton-Under-Lyne in 1922 and she was 17 when World War Two broke out, says Matthew.

It's not clear what Mabel did during the war years, but photographs and documents suggest she looked after young children and worked in a post office.

Matthew says he has been stopped in the street by people who remember Mabel as a dinner lady from the 1970s.

“People have been even coming into the home to have their picture with her - she’s become a real little celebrity.”

Cards were sent to Mabel White from all over the world to help celebrate her 103rd birthday. Photo Brian Eyre

Mabel has dementia and Matthew says she rarely speaks anymore but when the staff at Watford House presented her with champagne, cards and flowers on Monday January, 20 Matthew says there was a spark in her.

He said: “We were singing happy birthday to her and she started singing and joining in which was such a special moment for her - it’s like we connected with her again.”

The birthday girl was treated to a special performance from a singer and families of others care home residents were invited to join the party as well.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent cards and presents for Mable.

“There is a buzz about the care home which is so nice and I still can’t believe how many cards she had.”