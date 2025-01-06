Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best.Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best.
Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best.

17 stunning pictures showing beautiful Sussex at its picturesque best - including Beachy Head, Seven Sisters, Battle Abbey and Camber Sands

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:17 GMT
As far as scenery goes Sussex is right up there.

Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with some stunning beaches, tourist spots and wonderful scenery right on our doorstep.

Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Sussex in all its glory.

If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.

The Seven Sisters cliffs run between the mouth of the River Cuckmere near Seaford, and the chalk headland of Beachy Head outside of Eastbourne. The dips or swales that separate each of the seven crests from the next are the remnants of dry valleys in the chalk South Downs which are being gradually eroded by the sea.

1. The Seven Sisters Cliffs and Country Park

The Seven Sisters cliffs run between the mouth of the River Cuckmere near Seaford, and the chalk headland of Beachy Head outside of Eastbourne. The dips or swales that separate each of the seven crests from the next are the remnants of dry valleys in the chalk South Downs which are being gradually eroded by the sea. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best.

2. Beachy Head

Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bodiam Castle is a 14th-century moated castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex. It was built in 1385 by Sir Edward Dalyngrigge, a former knight of Edward III, with the permission of Richard II, ostensibly to defend the area against French invasion during the Hundred Years' War.

3. Bodiam Castle

Bodiam Castle is a 14th-century moated castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex. It was built in 1385 by Sir Edward Dalyngrigge, a former knight of Edward III, with the permission of Richard II, ostensibly to defend the area against French invasion during the Hundred Years' War. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The sun sets over Camber Sands.

4. A beautiful sunset

The sun sets over Camber Sands. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice