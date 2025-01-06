Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with some stunning beaches, tourist spots and wonderful scenery right on our doorstep.
Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Sussex in all its glory.
If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.
1. The Seven Sisters Cliffs and Country Park
The Seven Sisters cliffs run between the mouth of the River Cuckmere near Seaford, and the chalk headland of Beachy Head outside of Eastbourne. The dips or swales that separate each of the seven crests from the next are the remnants of dry valleys in the chalk South Downs which are being gradually eroded by the sea. Photo: Getty Images
2. Beachy Head
Beachy Head is one of Sussex's - and Britain's - most iconic beauty spots and a stunning place to visit when you want to enjoy nature at its very best. Photo: Getty Images
3. Bodiam Castle
Bodiam Castle is a 14th-century moated castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex. It was built in 1385 by Sir Edward Dalyngrigge, a former knight of Edward III, with the permission of Richard II, ostensibly to defend the area against French invasion during the Hundred Years' War. Photo: Getty Images
4. A beautiful sunset
The sun sets over Camber Sands. Photo: Getty Images
