17 new homes planned for former Goyt Valley House care home.

Plans have been submitted for the conversion, refurbishment and extension of the main building of Goyt Valley House into 17 flats and to build four new semi detached houses.

The proposal is for the conversion of a 30-room residential care home including a single-story vertical extension to create 17 number apartments.

If given the go ahead there will be two two-bed studios, as well as four one-bed, nine two-beds and two three-bed apartments.

It is also proposed to demolish the garage and part of the ground floor of Goyt Valley House, New Mills to construct four semi-detached, three bedroom houses, which would be sited parallel to the main building.

Mustafa Housainee has submitted the major planning application to High Peak Borough Council for the three-storey, 12,400 sq ft building, situated on a 0.8 acre site on Jubilee Street.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the proposal he said: “The facility, which accommodated 30 older residents, was closed by the local authority in 2022 due to escalating renovation costs, along with six other care homes, since then it has remained empty.

“The 30 room care home benefits from large rooms and spaces in which, some have their own separate toilet and bathrooms: large courtyard and amenity space.

“This and many other factors make the building perfectly suited for residential apartment use.”

The residential apartments have been designed over four floors.

The plans show bike storage and a gym area have been located on the ground floor.

Mr Housainee said: “All aspects of the apartments have been designed to achieve maximum comfort for the residents.

“All including a kitchen/living, spacious bedrooms and bathroom as well as spacious corridors and common areas have been designed throughout the development.”

The most significant change to the building, if plans are approved, would be the addition of a third level to provide two additional flats.

Mr Housianee said: “There is a long line of three-storey houses on Bakehurst Close, the next street parallel to Jubilee Street.

“Hence there are numerous examples of three storey dwellings in the vicinity of the site and we are confident that the site and surroundings can accommodate three storey properties.”

The property is out for consultation until Thursday July, 24 on High Peak Borough Council’s website, searching for application HPK/2025/0157.