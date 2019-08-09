17-day gin festival coming soon to Buxton

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to sample a selection of gins from the UK and beyond during a 17-day festival in Buxton.

The Wye Bridge House, on Fairfield Road, will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as others produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Running from Friday August 16 to Sunday September 1, the festival will feature classic gins as well as a range of flavoured varieties including pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip, lemon and jasmine.

The Wetherspoon pub will also be offering gin liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic version.

Pub manager Adam Cunningham, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

Prices will range from £2.80 to £3.30 (single measure) and include a free mixer. Tasting notes will also be available.