Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with the Peak District, charming villages and some cracking scenery right on our doorstep.
Here we bring you just a few pictures showing Derbyshire in all its glory.
If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.
1. Peveril Castle, Castleton
The castle was built by William Peverel, said to be an illegitimate son of William the Conqueror, after he was granted lands in the Peak District shortly after the Norman Conquest. The castle and its surrounding estates were confiscated by the crown in 1155 after Peverel's son, William the Younger, fell into disfavour with King Henry II. Photo: Getty Images
2. Curbar Edge
Curbar Edge is a gritstone outcrop in the Peak District. The area is popular with walkers and rock climbers. Photo: Getty Images
3. Curbar Edge
Sheep grazing at Curbar Edge in 2009. Photo: Getty Images
4. Dovedale
Much of this scenic limestone valley in the Peak District is owned and managed by the National Trust and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. Photo: Getty Images
