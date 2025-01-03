1 . Peveril Castle, Castleton

The castle was built by William Peverel, said to be an illegitimate son of William the Conqueror, after he was granted lands in the Peak District shortly after the Norman Conquest. The castle and its surrounding estates were confiscated by the crown in 1155 after Peverel's son, William the Younger, fell into disfavour with King Henry II. Photo: Getty Images