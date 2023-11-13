News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Movember fund raisers at New bodies Gym, George Darbyshire, Andy Lomax, Yvonne Morson, Sean Doxey, Gav Passey and Ian Hancox pictured in November 2011. Photo Jason ChadwickMovember fund raisers at New bodies Gym, George Darbyshire, Andy Lomax, Yvonne Morson, Sean Doxey, Gav Passey and Ian Hancox pictured in November 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick
Movember fund raisers at New bodies Gym, George Darbyshire, Andy Lomax, Yvonne Morson, Sean Doxey, Gav Passey and Ian Hancox pictured in November 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

16 pictures showing life in High Peak from November 2011 – but who can you spot?

Every month we will be delving into our archive and bringing you a snap shot of life from the past.
By Lucy Ball
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT

Check out these pictures from November 2011 and see who you can recognise. Who has changed the most and who still looks the same?

Mrs Patricia Green on behalf of the anti Tesco campaigners hands over their petition to borough councillor Chris Payne in November 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Anti-Tesco campaigners

Mrs Patricia Green on behalf of the anti Tesco campaigners hands over their petition to borough councillor Chris Payne in November 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Six year old Will Fletcher-Wells who's father was in the army in November 2011 persuaded his classmates at St Annes RC Primary to make Christmas cards and collect parcels for troops in Afghanistan. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Gifts for the troops

Six year old Will Fletcher-Wells who's father was in the army in November 2011 persuaded his classmates at St Annes RC Primary to make Christmas cards and collect parcels for troops in Afghanistan. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
John Moss is presented with a medal by Richard Lane OBE of Diabetes UK to mark fifty years of daily Insulin treatment. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Medal for fifty years

John Moss is presented with a medal by Richard Lane OBE of Diabetes UK to mark fifty years of daily Insulin treatment. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Julian Russell from Dand C satellites. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Did you buy your TV here?

Julian Russell from Dand C satellites. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak