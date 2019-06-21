16 photos you'll only understand if you're from Derbyshire
We're very lucky to live in a county as beautiful as Derbyshire - but the area has some local quirks that may well confuse visitors.
Here's a light-hearted look at 16 places, events, and things you'll only understand if you come from Derbyshire.
1. Shrovetide football
The annual Shrovetide game in Ashbourne is part football, part rugby, part mass brawl. The few known rules of the game include that unnecessary violence is frowned upon though, you'll note, not actually forbidden.