15 of your photos from the Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail for Blythe House

The Snowdogs are supporting Blythe House Hospice and people have been buying a map and taking on the trail.

Next week the one of kind snow dogs made by Wild In Art will be auctioned off at the Palace Hotel on Thursday December, 19 to help raise even more money for the hospice which helps those who are affected by life-limiting illnesses and supports their families as well.

A Blythe House Hospice spokesperson said: “We're sad to say it's nearly time to say goodbye to our beloved Snowdogs, but we have good news for you — you can bid for our Snowdogs to be yours. Each beautifully painted, one-of-a-kind sculpture will be up for grabs at the Snowdogs Discover Buxton auction.

"The art trail is live until Sunday December, 15 so don't miss the chance to explore these stunning sculptures, and get into the festive spirit before they’re gone.”

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of the Snowdogs.

1 . Fireworks over the Opera House Fireworks over the Opera House. Photo Glyn Redfern Photo: Glyn Redfern Photography Photo Sales

2 . In the Gardens Snowbrador in the Gardens. Photo Hilary Tyler Photo: Photo Hilary Tyler Photo Sales

3 . Down on Spring Gardens Ru-Dog down on Spring Gardens. Photo Shannon Duckworth Photo: Photo Shannon Duckworth Photo Sales