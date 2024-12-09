Family photo at Poole's Cavern. Photo Catherine Mooreplaceholder image
15 of your photos from the Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail for Blythe House

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
The Snowdogs Discover Buxton is nearly over but what fun it has been over the last eight weeks to go out and do the art trail across the town.

The Snowdogs are supporting Blythe House Hospice and people have been buying a map and taking on the trail.

Next week the one of kind snow dogs made by Wild In Art will be auctioned off at the Palace Hotel on Thursday December, 19 to help raise even more money for the hospice which helps those who are affected by life-limiting illnesses and supports their families as well.

A Blythe House Hospice spokesperson said: “We're sad to say it's nearly time to say goodbye to our beloved Snowdogs, but we have good news for you — you can bid for our Snowdogs to be yours. Each beautifully painted, one-of-a-kind sculpture will be up for grabs at the Snowdogs Discover Buxton auction.

"The art trail is live until Sunday December, 15 so don't miss the chance to explore these stunning sculptures, and get into the festive spirit before they’re gone.”

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of the Snowdogs.

Fireworks over the Opera House. Photo Glyn Redfern

1. Fireworks over the Opera House

Snowbrador in the Gardens. Photo Hilary Tyler

2. In the Gardens

Ru-Dog down on Spring Gardens. Photo Shannon Duckworth

3. Down on Spring Gardens

Sparky spotted out in the sunshine at The Palace Hotel. Photo Nicola Gregory

4. Out in the sunshine

