15 cracking retro pictures showing how Buxton looked from the 1900's to 1960's

We’ve dug deep into the archives to bring you these cracking black and white pictures of how Buxton used to look back in the day.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:35 BST

The pictures go all the way back to the start of the last century, showing local enjoying snowy surroundings.

We’ve got pictures from Buxton Lawn Tennis Club in the 1920’s, FA Cup finalists training at Buxton in 1930’s and how the town looking during World War Two, including German prisoners being used to clear roads from snow.

There’s plenty more to see, so take a seat and enjoy this trip down memory lane.

A local is pictured Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton in around 1904..

1. Tobogganing in the snow

A local is pictured Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton in around 1904.. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Even over a 100 years ago when it snows the form of entertainment always stays the same.

2. Snow Scenes

Even over a 100 years ago when it snows the form of entertainment always stays the same. Photo: Hulton Archive

A sleigh ride in Buxton on 1st December 1908:

3. A very different looking Buxton

A sleigh ride in Buxton on 1st December 1908: Photo: Topical Press Agency

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910.

4. A train passes through Buxton

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

