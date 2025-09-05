140 rare Harry Potter film set photos are put up for sale by Hogwarts Express boilerman living in Buxton

A retired railway worker who shovelled coal on the famous Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films is selling off his collection of more than 140 rare photos.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Wood volunteered as a boilerman onboard the legendary locomotive, putting his skills as a former fireman for British Rail to good use. He worked for the rail company in Buxton, where he lives, until steam trains were decommissioned in 1968.

While cameras were prohibited on set, the canny ‘fireman’ found a way to take photos of the cast and capture the wizarding action of all five films.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, 79, said: “I never appeared in the film, but I was behind scenes every time the famous locomotive made an appearance. While cameras were banned on set it was more a rule for the paparazzi than personal use and as time went by it became more relaxed.”

Graham Wood amassed this collection when he was the boilerman on the Hogwarts Express (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

As well as on-set photos, his archive includes two call sheets with one, from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other members of the cast.

Graham continued: “I can’t say we mixed with the cast, but those with an interest in steam trains like Mr Weasley (Mark Williams), would come down to the footplate for a chat.”

As well as ferrying students between Platform 9¾ at Kings Cross station to Hogwarts, the famous red engine also made appearances between Fort William and Mallaig, crossing the historic Glenfinnan Viaduct which is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham was working at Tunstead quarry, near Buxton for ICI in the 1990s, when he first came across GWR 5972 Olton Hall – later reincarnated as Hogwarts Express. At the time the locomotive, which had been saved from the scrapyard by the heritage rail operator West Coast Railway, was being used for charter trips on tracks in the north of England.

Graham Wood was able to sneak a photo of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe on set (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

He said: “I was a huge steam train enthusiast and keen to volunteer on the engine. Being a fireman takes a lot of skill. You need to know when you are going to need a lot of steam and what is coming up, or, as we say, ‘know the road’. I was happy to get involved.”

Hogwarts Express went on to be the backdrop to some of the most iconic scenes ever filmed, including the final scene for the first movie - Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and then, 10 years later, for the very last shot of the entire series in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Graham’s hoard of artefacts includes a burgundy cap worn in the film by Frank Santrian, the driver of the Hogwarts Express, and a Hogwarts Railway insignia he found discarded in one of the carriages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harry Potter Collection will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers’ music and film and memorabilia sale on September 17 at its Etwall saleroom with an estimate of £2,000-£3,000.

Hogwarts Express in the sidings at Goathland railway station (photo: Hansons Auctioneers)

Hansons Auctioneers’ music and memorabilia expert, Claire Howell, said: “From never-seen photographs and autographs to worn clothing and call sheets, this is a real treasure trove for Harry Potter fans, added to which it comes from the most wonderful source.”

For further details, visit www.hansonsauctioneers.co.uk