14 photo memories to take you back to February 2013 in the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
From swimming champs to Buxton AC race winners see who you can spot in this throwback gallery of life in the High Peak from 12 years ago.

Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who has changed the most.

Mac Burnham, a Buxton butcher showing of a joint of meat in February 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. A joint to be proud of

Mac Burnham, a Buxton butcher showing of a joint of meat in February 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chinley Primary head Peter Lambert congratulates year five and six pupils on the school's excellent rating. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Celebrating an Ofsted visit

Chinley Primary head Peter Lambert congratulates year five and six pupils on the school's excellent rating. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Fairfield Endowed Junior School held an internet cafe recently, aimed at teaching children how to safely use the Internet. Families were invited to surf the web with their children. Photo contributed.

3. Internet cafe for pupils

Fairfield Endowed Junior School held an internet cafe recently, aimed at teaching children how to safely use the Internet. Families were invited to surf the web with their children. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed

Britannia Building Society coffee morning, staff Rachel Jackson, Jodie Sellors, Michael ledger and Sarah Drury-Watson and customer Patricia Boam

4. Coffee morning

Britannia Building Society coffee morning, staff Rachel Jackson, Jodie Sellors, Michael ledger and Sarah Drury-Watson and customer Patricia Boam Photo: Jason Chadwick

