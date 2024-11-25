14 photo memories from High Peak in November 2012 but who can you recognise?

Every month we dive into the archive and bring you a snap shot of life from the not so distant past this time from November 2012.
Who has got the best hair do? Or the worst?
Take a look and see who you can spot.
1. Cross country winners
The winners at the Lady Manners School Primary School cluster cross country event. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed
2. Awards evening
Buxton's St Thomas More School held its annual awards evening when it welcomed back former pupils who had left the school in the summer. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed
3. Buxton Taekwan-do
Buxton Taekwan-do Club celebrating their success at the recentNorth Midlands Championships. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ready to zip wire
Rebecca Tomlison daughter of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson rides the zip wire at Castleton's Hollowford Centre to the 2013 Peak District Walk. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.