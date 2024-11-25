Paralympic cyclist Anthony Kappes with pupils at Chapel High School. Photo Jason ChadwickParalympic cyclist Anthony Kappes with pupils at Chapel High School. Photo Jason Chadwick
14 photo memories from High Peak in November 2012 but who can you recognise?

By Lucy Ball
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:18 BST
What was life like in the High Peak 12 years ago?

Every month we dive into the archive and bring you a snap shot of life from the not so distant past this time from November 2012.

Who has got the best hair do? Or the worst?

Take a look and see who you can spot.

The winners at the Lady Manners School Primary School cluster cross country event. Photo contributed.

1. Cross country winners

The winners at the Lady Manners School Primary School cluster cross country event. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

Buxton's St Thomas More School held its annual awards evening when it welcomed back former pupils who had left the school in the summer. Photo contributed.

2. Awards evening

Buxton's St Thomas More School held its annual awards evening when it welcomed back former pupils who had left the school in the summer. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed

Buxton Taekwan-do Club celebrating their success at the recentNorth Midlands Championships. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Buxton Taekwan-do

Buxton Taekwan-do Club celebrating their success at the recentNorth Midlands Championships. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Rebecca Tomlison daughter of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson rides the zip wire at Castleton's Hollowford Centre to the 2013 Peak District Walk. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Ready to zip wire

Rebecca Tomlison daughter of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson rides the zip wire at Castleton's Hollowford Centre to the 2013 Peak District Walk. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

