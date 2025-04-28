14 holiday homes planned for High Peak reservoir branded ‘inappropriate development’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for 14 holiday homes next to Combs Reservoir has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant J&C Property Developments Limited has put forward the proposal for a Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use 14 no. holiday units Commencement of development is evidenced by the construction of the access road on site to base course level.

However, this is not the first time a planning application for 14 holiday homes on Combs Road has been put forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was first suggested in 1990 when it was refused, but then subsequently approved in 1991 but expired and put forward again in 1994 but again nothing happened.

14 holiday homes planned for Combs Reservoir branded ‘inappropriate development’.

In 2017 the application was once again brought before High Peak Borough Council’s planning department and refused, the applicants appealed the decision but it was dismissed.

Residents Sally and Trevor Bramwell objected to the plans on the council’s website.

They said: “We feel very strongly that this is an inappropriate development and wish to raise our objections most vigorously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having viewed the planning application and read the applicants submission nothing within the proposal is in line with local needs or requirements and the whole endeavour is about using an old outline application to undertake a development in open country to maximise return for the developers whilst giving no thought to quality of life for future generations.

“In fact, the scheme flies in the face of what local people confirmed they wanted when voting in the neighbourhood plan.”

They say Chapel already has significant holiday accommodation with multiple AirBnB, Holiday lets and catered accommodation as well as three camp sites two in Chapel and the other at Combs.

Mr and Mrs Bramwell said: “The council has already classed this previously as a major development within the planning department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no local amenities or services within a 15-minute walk of the site and connectivity is only available by car.

“This does not support the use of minimal impact transport.

“It will significantly further impact on traffic movements on a narrow and busy country lane.”

“When this application was approved in 1994 there was strong opposition based on the local requirements at that time.

“With the passage of time these requirements have changed with the development of the Town and its satellite villages. The need to preserve open country has never been more prevalent.

“This is still not the correct location for a holiday park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this application is approved, it is yet another move towards the urbanisation of the parish and sweeping up of the satellite villages into one large conurbation.

“As residents we do not want to see the character and individuality of these hamlets lost.

“It is this individuality that makes Chapel-en-le-Frith the special place it is The Capital of the Peak.”

Alice McGregor also objected, she said: “This proposal will add significant strain to the many utilities and the increase in traffic from combs road to Manchester road will be dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If these proposed buildings are holiday lets it's hard to see the benefits to the local community, and could lead to an increase in littering, pollution, antisocial behaviour, especially regarding the reservoir and surrounding farmland.

“If they become residential they will put a strain on local schools.”