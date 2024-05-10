The league-winning Buxton JFC Girls Pellets U11s. Photo contributed.The league-winning Buxton JFC Girls Pellets U11s. Photo contributed.
14 flashback photos of life in the High Peak in May 2012 but who can you spot?

By Lucy Ball
Published 10th May 2024, 15:42 BST
Photos from football champs to cup of tea and charity bike rides it was all happening across the High Peak in May 2012.

We’ve dug out some great pictures from our archive but who can you recognise?

Derbyshire Open Arts participants Tim Hensel, Ruth Marsden, Helen Brocklehurst and Jenny Rothwell, who are all exhibiting at 67 Mellor Road in New Mills.

1. Open art

Derbyshire Open Arts participants Tim Hensel, Ruth Marsden, Helen Brocklehurst and Jenny Rothwell, who are all exhibiting at 67 Mellor Road in New Mills.

Members of New Mills & District Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society who are starring in Fur Coat and No Knickers: Barry Jarvis, Tim Walker, Andrew Stringer, Tom Watkins, Pauline rowe, Keith Wright, Beverley Eaves, James Ash and Christian King. Photo contributed.

2. Am dram cast

Members of New Mills & District Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society who are starring in Fur Coat and No Knickers: Barry Jarvis, Tim Walker, Andrew Stringer, Tom Watkins, Pauline rowe, Keith Wright, Beverley Eaves, James Ash and Christian King. Photo contributed.

Buxton Magpies Girls U12s. Photo contributed.

3. Buxton Magpies

Buxton Magpies Girls U12s. Photo contributed.

Buxton Pool League prize-winners. Photo contributed.

4. End of season

Buxton Pool League prize-winners. Photo contributed.

