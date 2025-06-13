All these babies at the Breast Feeding Awareness Week, the party held at Buxton Methodist Church in June 2013 will be nearly be teenagers now! Photo Jason Chadwickplaceholder image
All these babies at the Breast Feeding Awareness Week, the party held at Buxton Methodist Church in June 2013 will be nearly be teenagers now! Photo Jason Chadwick

13 fabulous photos to take you back to June 2013 in the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:21 BST
From taking part in bikeability at school or doing the Race for Life we took some great pictures of you all 12 years ago.

Take a look back at these photo memories and see who you can spot.

As part of their Baden Powell Challenge, the highest award for Guides, 14 girls from 1st Buxton URC Guides undertook to cycle 85 miles, the distance between all the Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section Units in the Peaks & Dales Area. Photo contributed.

1. Girl Guiding challenge

As part of their Baden Powell Challenge, the highest award for Guides, 14 girls from 1st Buxton URC Guides undertook to cycle 85 miles, the distance between all the Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section Units in the Peaks & Dales Area. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Harpur Hill Primary, area football champions in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Champions!

Harpur Hill Primary, area football champions in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Bikeability training atTaxal and Fernilee School. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Bikeability training

Bikeability training atTaxal and Fernilee School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Katie Kettyles and Maddie Harvey with Maddie's dog Sasha Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Best pals

Katie Kettyles and Maddie Harvey with Maddie's dog Sasha Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:High Peak
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice