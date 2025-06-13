13 fabulous photos to take you back to June 2013 in the High Peak

Take a look back at these photo memories and see who you can spot.
1. Girl Guiding challenge
As part of their Baden Powell Challenge, the highest award for Guides, 14 girls from 1st Buxton URC Guides undertook to cycle 85 miles, the distance between all the Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section Units in the Peaks & Dales Area. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed
2. Champions!
Harpur Hill Primary, area football champions in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Bikeability training
Bikeability training atTaxal and Fernilee School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Best pals
Katie Kettyles and Maddie Harvey with Maddie's dog Sasha Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.