2012 was 12 years ago – I know we are struggling to believe it as well – and we have delved into our archive to bring a snap shot of life in the High Peak from more than a decade ago.
From netball games to the closure of two police enquiry desks and New Year’s honours there was a lot going on.
Take a look through these pictures and see who you can recognise.
1. Scout thank you
Burbage scouts and cubs celebrate a donation of £500 from the Phoenix Lodge of St Ann. Ex Burbage scout Jonathan Walsh and fellow masons Michael Jones and John Cornwell visited to make the presentation in January 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. New Year's baby
Paul and Vanessa Verity with baby Kathryn was born on New Year's Day in January 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Walk for all
Walk for all Launch ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Mass trespass front l to r Andy Cass, Mike Tomlinson, Bob Davey pictured in January 2012. Photo Terry Walden Photo: Terry Walden
4. New Years honour's
Janet Allan made it on to the New Years honours list in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick